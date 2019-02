Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IMPERIAL, Mo. - Residents were able to get out safely after a fire tore through a home in the 3200 block of East Creek Rd near Grandview Dr. Friday morning.

Bommarito Automotive SKYFox flew over the scene to find the home fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived on the scene around 6:50 a.m. to control the blaze.

It's not clear how the fire started.

This is a breaking news story.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.