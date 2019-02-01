× Football Hall of Fame class announcement could have St. Louis feel to it

ST. LOUIS, MO- So everyone knows that this year’s Super Bowl matchup is a tough pill to swallow for fans of St. Louis professional football. But the weekend could still bring some good news regardless of Sunday’s outcome. The Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee meets Saturday in Atlanta to decide the makeup of the class of 2019. The group will be unveiled Saturday night, and it’s possible that as many as three people chosen will have significant connections to St. Louis.

St. Louis Rams Wide Receiver Isaac Bruce is a finalist for the third time, which could be the charm for the key cog from the ‘Greatest Show on Turf’, because this time around he is the lone receiver on the list. Bruce’s candidacy has been eclipsed in recent years by others from his era, including Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Cris Carter and Marvin Harrison. Any perception of a logjam at the position seems to have eased. Getting the news in Atlanta would also be fitting for Bruce, part of the Rams team which won Super Bowl XXXIV there in 2000. If the Rams happen to win on Sunday, it will be Bruce’s duty to bring out the Lombardi trophy, regardless of the Hall of Fame decision.

Former St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Chargers Head Coach Don Coryell passed away in 2010, but his candidacy has reached this point four times before. The timing may be right here as well. Coryell’s high-scoring offenses from the 1970s and 1980s were early adoptees of the pass-happy offensive attacks we see today. His former quarterback Dan Fouts is still on the selection panel.

Lutheran North High School graduate Steve Atwater is a Hall of Fame finalist for the 2nd time. In 11 seasons, with all but one of them as a Denver Bronco, Atwater was one of the best Safeties in the game. He won two Super Bowl titles and went to 8 Pro Bowls en route to being named to the All Decade Team for the 1990’s by the Associated Press.

The class of 2019 will be officially enshrined in Canton, Ohio on August 3.