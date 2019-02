× Hazelwood East student arrested for attacking teacher

SPANISH LAKE, Mo. – A 16-year-old student at Hazelwood East High School was taken into custody Friday for assaulting a teacher and security officer.

Neither victim required medical attention.

The district is offering the teacher and students counseling if they need it.

Fox 2’s Katie Kormann is working on the developing details of this story and will have it for you on Fox 2 News at 9 p.m.