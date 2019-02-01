Learn how to lower your risk of heart disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Dr. Alan Zajarias, a Washington University cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, joins us in the studio to spread the word about lowering the risk of heart disease.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and every 40 seconds an American will have a heart attack according to the American Heart Association. Dr. Zajarias shares her tips on how to lower your risk of heart disease with a combination of proper diet and exercise.

Today is also Go Red for Women day, and people across the country are donning red to promote heart disease awareness in women.

To learn how to reduce your risk of heartsease visit barnesjewish.org/heart or call (855)- 45-HEART