Missing 12-year-old didn't make it to his friend's St. Louis County home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — An endangered person advisory has been issued for a missing 12-year-old. St. Louis County Police say that Matthew Seymore left home to walk to his friend’s house last night at around 5pm and did not arrive. They say that the advisory was issued because of extreme weather conditions and no contact with his family.

Seymore lives on Green Valley Drive in unincorporated St. Louis County near Dellwood. He is described as a black male, 5’06” tall, 120 lbs, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and grey jacket, grey “Nike” sweatpants, and blue “Jordan” tennis shoe.

Anyone with information should call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.