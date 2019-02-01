× Missouri’s Hawley faces questions on Sunshine law compliance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is facing questions about compliance with open-records laws while he was serving as Missouri’s attorney general.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Attorney General’s Office in September 2017 told the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee that it had no records of correspondence between staffers and the consulting firm OnMessage.

Several OnMessage consultants gave directions to attorney general staffers beginning in January 2017. The consultants went on to work for Hawley’s senatorial campaign.

But after denying Democrats’ earlier request, the Attorney General’s Office in December provided emails between consultants and staffers to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Ashcroft is investigating whether Hawley misused public resources as attorney general. Hawley has denied any wrongdoing.

Hawley’s Senate spokespeople didn’t immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Friday.