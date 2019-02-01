Much anticipated warm-up could lead to prime eagle viewing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The ice is beginning to melt on the Mississippi River. There were chunks of ice flowing by downtown St. Louis on Friday.

North of St. Louis, the Kampsville and Brussels Ferries remained closed until the river in that area is navigable. The weekend warmup will help and is also expected to lead to some prime eagle viewing in the days ahead.

“Every time it breaks above 50 or 60 degrees after a cold spell, we always see literally hundreds of eagles in the area,” said Brett Stawar, president of the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau.

The bureau expects this weekend to be a good time for eagle watching.

“The ice is going to be opening up here as we speak and the eagles are ready to dive in catch some food and have some fun,” said Stawar. “It’s not unusual for us to find eagles floating on ice, playing with each other, making the dives, and putting on a show for all of us to enjoy.”

Anyone wanting more information about eagle viewing can stop by the visitor’s center at 200 Piasa St in Alton, Illinois or call 618-465-6676 or 1-800-258-6645.