Operation Food Search launches new program to help pregnant women

ST. LOUIS – Lucinda Perry from Operation Food Search came by the studio to promote the organization's new program: Fresh RX-Nourishing Healthy Starts.

Fresh RX, which launched yesterday, is a fresh food prescription program that aims to help pregnant women make good food choices. The program helps to eliminate food insecurity during pregnancy in order to help women experience a healthier birth.

Perry also shared her top tips for eating right during pregnancy.

For more information visit https://www.operationfoodsearch.org