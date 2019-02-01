Police search for suspect who carjacked 80-year-old woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS- Police need your help finding two peopl wanted for carjacking an 80-year-old woman in north St. Louis.

Officers released surveillance video of the crime that took place on January 16.

One man approached the woman on North Kingshighway, police say.

According to reports, the victim says the man had a gun and told her "give me your keys now or I will kill you."

He then stole her Cadillac that was later recovered.

She was not injured.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers at 1(866)371-TIPS