Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMANDY, Mo. - Dozens of residents are displaced from a north county apartment complex Friday morning.

The burst happened at the apartment complex in the 1600 block of Castle Park in Normandy.

All residents were forced to leave the Castle Park Apartments after the pipe burst in the middle of the night.

The Red Cross has been dispatched to help those impacted by the break.

It is unknown when the break will be repaired.

FOX2 will update this story as new information becomes available.