St. Clair County appoints Jim Gomric as state’s attorney

ST. CLAIR, Ill. - The St. Clair County board voted to appoint Jim Gomric as a replacement to Brendan Kelly for the County State's Attorney.
Gomric has only been in office for four days but says his number one goal is to attack violent crime. "I'm not going to change the world, I'm not silly," Gomric said, "but I'm going to try."
Gomric said that the county has an opioid epidemic that they are battling by educating kids, dealing with manufacturers and drug diversion programs, however, gun violence is his biggest concern.
Although East St. Louis has its fair share of crime in the county, Gomric said that statistically, homicides and other violent crimes are trending in the right direction. He said he won't stop trying to make the county as safe as any other.
"I'm going to work hard with the boots on the ground, who have been on the ground for a long time to do right what we have been doing right and improve what we can improve on," he said.