Watch St. Louis pancake artist ‘Dr. Dan’ on Hell’s Kitchen tonight

ST. LOUIS – “Dr.” Dan Drake from Dancakes will finally appear on the episode of “Hell’s Kitchen” they recorded two years ago. Fans of the pancake artist can tune in at 8 p.m. CST on Fox.

Dancakes shared the news with fans in a Facebook post on Wednesday:

“IT’S FINALLY HAPPENING! 2 years ago we got invited to appear on an episode of Hells Kitchen along side the one and only Gordon Ramsay and we have been dying to share this with our fans since. Well, now we can! This Friday at 8pm CST on Fox watch Dan make pancake art that wows even Gordon himself. For those of you in the St. Louis area, you can come watch it with the Dancakes team live at First Fridays at the Saint Louis Science Center From 6 – 8:30pm we will be making free pancake art at the Anime STL booth and then 8:30pm – 9pm will be watching the Hell’s Kitchen episode. Come join us!”