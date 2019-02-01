Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3, 2019

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.
Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, February 2-3, 2019 – Happy Groundhog Day!
St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show
Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis
Saturday: 10am-9pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm Admission: Adults $10, Kids 6-12 $5
This show has everything you’ll need to plan your family’s next great get-away. With motor homes, 5th wheels, travel trailers, sport utility trailers, van campers, folding camping trailers and truck campers all on display and ready for sale, this is your one-stop shop to create your own holiday road.
http://stlrv.com/shows/st-louis-rv-vacation-and-travel-show/
Eagle Fest
Date: Saturday, February 2 Venue: Kaskaskia River Recreation Area, Modoc, Illinois
Time: 9:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free
If you thought that bald eagles don’t go south of the St. Louis/Alton area during the winter you would be wrong. A good spot to see bald eagles is the Kaskaskia River Recreation Area in Randolph County, Illinois and the lock and dam located at the confluence of the Kaskaskia and Mississippi Rivers. Activities at the event are highlighted by programs by the World Bird Sanctuary.
https://www.facebook.com/events/1915955718453449/
St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match
Date: Saturday, February 2 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO
Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00
St. Louis Ambush vs. Orlando Seawolves
https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=32586
Saint Louis University Women’s Basketball Game
Date: Sunday, February 3 Venue: Chaifetz Arena
Time: 1:00pm Tickets start at $10.00
Vs. George Washington
http://www.slubillikens.com/SportSelect.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=27200&SPID=93216&SPSID=632637&DB_OEM_ID=27200
Fiddler on the Roof
Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis
Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets start at $30.00
Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece. Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and more, Fiddler On The Roof will introduce a new generation to this classic.
https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/fiddler
Metro Theatre Company: The Hundred Dresses
Date: Sunday, February 3 Venue: Grandel Theatre
Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $14.00- $20.00
Bullying, friendship and forgiveness are at the center of this play adapted from the beloved Newbery Honor Book by Eleanor Estes. “The Hundred Dresses” is a 60-minute production.
http://metroplays.org.
Avenue Q
Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue:Playhouse at Westport Plaza
Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 2pm Tickets: $50.00-$75.00
Part flesh, part felt, and packed with heart, AVENUE Q is a laugh-out-loud musical telling the story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on AVENUE Q. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman) and other new friends! Not for the kiddos.
https://www.playhouseatwestport.com/
Disney on Ice Presents 100 Years of Magic
Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis
Saturday: 11am, 3pm, 7pm, Sunday: 11am, 3pm Tickets start at $20.00
Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience…on ice! Be charmed by a cast of over 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Sing-along to over 30 unforgettable songs including favorites like “Let It Go,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” and “Hakuna Matata.” Be thrilled by exciting moments from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Dory, Disney’s The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more, leaving the whole family captivated with memories that will last a lifetime. http://www.enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-presents-100-years-of-magic
Orchid Show
Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden
Time: 9:00am-5:00pm
Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission
Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.
http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx