Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday and Sunday, February 2-3, 2019 – Happy Groundhog Day!

St. Louis RV Vacation & Travel Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: America’s Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 10am-9pm, Sunday: 10am-5pm Admission: Adults $10, Kids 6-12 $5

This show has everything you’ll need to plan your family’s next great get-away. With motor homes, 5th wheels, travel trailers, sport utility trailers, van campers, folding camping trailers and truck campers all on display and ready for sale, this is your one-stop shop to create your own holiday road.

http://stlrv.com/shows/st-louis-rv-vacation-and-travel-show/

Eagle Fest

Date: Saturday, February 2 Venue: Kaskaskia River Recreation Area, Modoc, Illinois

Time: 9:00am-3:00pm Admission: Free

If you thought that bald eagles don’t go south of the St. Louis/Alton area during the winter you would be wrong. A good spot to see bald eagles is the Kaskaskia River Recreation Area in Randolph County, Illinois and the lock and dam located at the confluence of the Kaskaskia and Mississippi Rivers. Activities at the event are highlighted by programs by the World Bird Sanctuary.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1915955718453449/

St. Louis Ambush Soccer Match

Date: Saturday, February 2 Venue: The Family Arena, St. Charles, MO

Time: 7:05pm Tickets: $12.00-$25.00

St. Louis Ambush vs. Orlando Seawolves

https://www.stlambush.com/stats#/team-schedule?team_id=32586

Saint Louis University Women’s Basketball Game

Date: Sunday, February 3 Venue: Chaifetz Arena

Time: 1:00pm Tickets start at $10.00

Vs. George Washington

http://www.slubillikens.com/SportSelect.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=27200&SPID=93216&SPSID=632637&DB_OEM_ID=27200

Fiddler on the Roof

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: The Fox Theatre, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p, Sunday: 1p, 6:30p Tickets start at $30.00

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece. Featuring the Broadway classics “Tradition,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Sunrise, Sunset,” and more, Fiddler On The Roof will introduce a new generation to this classic.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/fiddler

Metro Theatre Company: The Hundred Dresses

Date: Sunday, February 3 Venue: Grandel Theatre

Sunday: 2:00pm Tickets: $14.00- $20.00

Bullying, friendship and forgiveness are at the center of this play adapted from the beloved Newbery Honor Book by Eleanor Estes. “The Hundred Dresses” is a 60-minute production.

http://metroplays.org.

Avenue Q

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue:Playhouse at Westport Plaza

Saturday: 2p, 7:30p; Sunday: 2pm Tickets: $50.00-$75.00

Part flesh, part felt, and packed with heart, AVENUE Q is a laugh-out-loud musical telling the story of a bright-eyed college grad named Princeton. When he arrives in the city with big dreams and a tiny bank account, he has to move into a shabby apartment all the way out on AVENUE Q. There, he meets Kate (the girl next door), Lucy (the slut), Rod (the Republican), Trekkie (the internet entrepreneur), superintendent Gary Coleman (yes, that Gary Coleman) and other new friends! Not for the kiddos.

https://www.playhouseatwestport.com/

Disney on Ice Presents 100 Years of Magic

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: Enterprise Center, Downtown St. Louis

Saturday: 11am, 3pm, 7pm, Sunday: 11am, 3pm Tickets start at $20.00

Grab your Mickey ears and get ready for the ultimate Disney experience…on ice! Be charmed by a cast of over 50 unforgettable Disney characters. Sing-along to over 30 unforgettable songs including favorites like “Let It Go,” “You’ve Got a Friend in Me,” and “Hakuna Matata.” Be thrilled by exciting moments from Disney Pixar’s Toy Story, Finding Dory, Disney’s The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and more, leaving the whole family captivated with memories that will last a lifetime. http://www.enterprisecenter.com/events/detail/disney-on-ice-presents-100-years-of-magic

Orchid Show

Date: Saturday & Sunday, February 2-3 Venue: Missouri Botanical Garden

Time: 9:00am-5:00pm

Admission: $5.00 per person (ages 3 and up) in addition to regular Garden admission

Immerse yourself in a tropical oasis brimming with vibrant blooming orchids at the Orchid Show, a once-a-year opportunity to view a rotating display of hundreds of orchids from the Garden's expansive living collection. Free for Garden members.

http://www.missouribotanicalgarden.org/things-to-do/events/signature-events/orchid-show.aspx