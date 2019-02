Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, Mo. - If you`re still not excited about coming out of hibernation for winter fun, the Missouri Department of Conservation will sweeten the deal with maple sugar.

Tim Ezell was live in Wildwood for a preview of the Annual Maple Sugar Event at Rockwoods Reservation. This year its back with a new twist highlighting winter activities, including camping, hiking, fishing, and outdoor photography.

The event takes place Feb 2 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Rockwoods Reservation.