With warmer weather, plumbers expect to see increase in house calls for busted pipes

FENTON, Mo. – Along with the big break in temperatures comes a huge spike in busted water pipes. St. Louis-area plumbers have been swamped with calls.

It may be the most common call plumbers are getting right now. And it’s a problem that’s often preventable.

Flow King Rooter Plumbing has close to 20 calls for bursting pipes on Friday alone; and 30 since the deep freeze. They may get twice that number over the weekend. Most often people don't realize they've got a problem until the weather warms up.

“Interesting enough, as the temperatures start thawing out, start getting warmer, people start using their hoses more. That water will try to get through that area. It just can’t. It’ll bust,” said Silvio De Oliveira, owner of Flow King Rooter Plumbing.

If your system’s set up for it, turn off the water going to your outdoor spigots and then open those spigots outside to let any remaining water drain out.

De Oliveira said most companies make repairs within 24 hours. If it’s absolutely not possible, they’ll refer you elsewhere. You can expect to pay a couple hundred dollars more for repairs that occur after normal business hours.