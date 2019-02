Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - Have you ever wanted a second chance at prom?

106.5 the arch is hosting a "second chance prom" event at the Foundry Art Centre in St. Charles.

The event will feature dancing and fun and a chance to relive high school, including a prom court and nominations for prom king and queen.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at 520 N. Main Center.

General admission is $15.

For more information, visit:

http://www.1065thearch.com/second-chance-prom/