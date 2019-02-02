9 puppies found in empty dog food bag, sealed with tape, at California park

ESCONDIDO, Calif. – A felony animal cruelty investigation is underway after someone abandoned nine puppies in a sealed dog food bag in San Diego County, Human Society officials said Friday.

We are looking for information to identify the person responsible for abandoning nine puppies in a plastic bag, sealed with duct tape, at Kit Carson Park in Escondido. Call 619-299-7012 if you have any information. https://t.co/BNj9pPZg3t pic.twitter.com/4qnfQpUPwo — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) February 1, 2019

The puppies, an estimated 10-14 days old, were discovered Thursday by a good Samaritan. Someone had placed the dogs in an empty dog food bag, sealed it with duct tape, and dumped it at Kit Carson Park in Escondido, according to the San Diego Humane Society.

The puppies were cold, dehydrated and covered in feces and urine inside the bag, the organization said.

“This is a heartbreaking case, because we would have taken those puppies at San Diego Humane Society, no questions asked,” said Laurel Monreal,

sergeant of humane law enforcement for San Diego Humane Society. “Anyone who needs help with their animals can bring them to us. We are an open admission shelter.”

All nine dogs were bathed and given medical care before being placed into foster homes.