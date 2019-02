× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, February 1, 2019

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone for Friday, February 1, 2019.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

(Boys): Trinity vs Lutheran St. Charles

(Girls): Trinity vs Lutheran St. Charles

(Boys): Zumwalt South vs Liberty

(Girls): Zumwalt South vs Liberty

(Boys): St. Mary's vs Tolton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone features highlights from the Webster Winter Classic.

(Girls): Rock Bridge vs Incarnate Word

(Girls): Cor Jesu vs Webster Groves

Jim Powers of the High School Sports Caravan gave us his Top 5 Boys and Girls basketball teams in the area.