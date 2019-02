Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Magic House is hosting a Chinese New Year party with arts and crafts, face paintings, and performances from the St. Louis Modern Chinese school.

The event will kick off the opening of the Magic House's newest "world traveler" exhibit called Children's China.

The event will run today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the exhibit will run from February 2 to October 27.

For more information visit:

http://www.magichouse.org