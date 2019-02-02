Metro and St. Louis Area Food Bank partner to support federal workers still in need of assistance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The shutdown may be over, at least for now but some St. Louis area federal workers are still in a bind.

Saturday a Metro bus parked on South Broadway across from Local 788 collected donated food items meant to not only support community-wide distribution but to also assist federal workers who are still feeling the effects of the government shutdown even after it reopened.

“What we wanted to do was fill a bus because the federal employees who are out right now without paychecks, they’re just like us, they are our brothers, our sisters," said ATU Local 788 Vice President, Catina Wilson.

Wilson said Metro along with the St. Louis Area Food Bank has been running the campaign all week long.

“Local 788, we are bus the drivers, we are mechanics, we are clerical workers," said Wilson, "we are Missouri Central School bus drivers so we understand the struggle and we couldn’t fathom not getting a paycheck.”

Wilson said she has firsthand seen and met people who work for the government and were feeling the impact of the shutdown.

“We carry these federal employees, even though you know we are the operators, they become our friend and they build these relationships,” Wilson continued.

Wilson said that if you haven’t been able to donate yet, it’s not too late.

“We need your help," she said, "we want to get as much food as we can and we will keep this building open and if you keep coming I will still here until 5 so let’s just get this done.”

Wilson said the site of 788 Local will continue collecting donated items on Sunday, February 3.