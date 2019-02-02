× Police pursuit ends with 2 vehicle accident

MADISON COUNTY, IL – Shortly after 3 pm Saturday a South Roxana police officer spotted a female suspect wanted for outstanding warrants driving a gold Mercury SUV driving southbound on Illinois Route 3. The officer attempted a traffic stop but the driver failed to stop and fled. The officer chased the vehicle for about a mile when the driver crossed the median into the northbound lanes of Route 3 crashing head-on into a vehicle.

The accident sent 3 people to area hospitals in serious condition. Of the 3 injured, 2 were in the SUV and one in the vehicle driving northbound on Route 3.

All lanes of Illinois Route 3 at Lambert Lane were closed for several hours as the Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction team to investigate the incident, all lanes have since been reopened.

The South Roxana Police Department has asked the Illinois State Police to handle the investigation.