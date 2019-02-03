× Missouri teen featured in Microsoft Super Bowl ad

ST. LOUIS, MO- Jordan Reeves is used to having her story shared on large platforms.

The Columbia, MO native has been featured in Tedx Talks. She’s presented at SXSW, preaching the message of the Born Just Right organization, creating awareness about and opportunities for kids with limb differences. Sunday night, that message took the form of a Microsoft advertisement during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl. The ad was for the company’s adaptive gaming controller and features stories of several families.

An extended version of the ad (below) features commentary with Reeves and her mother, Jennifer, who are co-founders of BJR.