One person rescued, two hospitalized after south St. Louis fire

ST. LOUIS, MO- Authorities were called to a brick home in the Benton Park West neighborhood around 5pm Sunday night for a fire that had left one person trapped.

When St. Louis firefighters arrived, there was heavy fire on the first floor of the four-family, two-story structure. A man told first responders he was unable to reach his wife on the second floor. Fire crews found the woman, who was transported to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. A woman in a neighboring building was also transported, possibly because of smoke inhalation.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said it appears the fire started in the back of the building, possibly in the kitchen or the basement.