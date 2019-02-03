× Sewer main break at North County golf course

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District says there is a sewer main break with sludge, not sewage, at Eagle Springs Golf Course in North County. The break occurred late Saturday afternoon and was reported to MSD by a homeowner.

MSD investigated the situation Saturday night and immediately shut the flow from the main off. They say the break is an 8-inch force main sewer that services their Coldwater Wastewater Treatment Plant. The main primarily handles sludge from the plant. An estimated 30 thousand gallons of sludge was lost from the pipe.

The break is near the 18th hole, but they say it will not affect the golfers or the golf course. However, sludge has seeped into a few neighboring backyards. Sludge is the solids from sewage.

MSD crews are on the scene making repairs and cleaning up. Warning signs have been placed in the area. Repairs should be complete by the end of the day.