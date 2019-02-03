Trial begins Monday for man accused of killing St. Louis County officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. - The trial of a man accused of killing St. Louis County Police officer, Blake Snyder gets underway Monday. Trenton Forster is charged with first-degree murder in the 2016 death of officer Snyder. The list of witnesses is quite lengthy.

Prosecutors have submitted a list of more than 300 potential witnesses in the case. Most of them are law enforcement officers.

Testimony is expected to begin on Monday in Clayton at 9 a.m.

Investigators say the then 16-year-old Forster shot Snyder after officers had responded to an early morning disturbance call in Green Park.

The more than 300 potential witnesses who possibly could testify in the trial includes mostly law enforcement officers from various departments across St. Louis County, some AFT agents, paramedics, dispatchers, and state troopers.

The witness list also includes Forester`s family members, residents who live on the street where Synder was killed, and gun sellers.

Officer Blake Synder was 33 years old when he was killed in the line of duty on October 6, 2016.

Synder had been with the St Louis County Police Department for four years and was assigned to the Affton Southwest Precinct. Synder leaves behind a wife and a young son.