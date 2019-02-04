× Autopsy: McKendree University student died of hypothermia

LEBANON, Ill. – Investigators determined a 19-year-old McKendree University student found dead last month died of hypothermia.

Police in Lebanon, Illinois found Kirk Jackson II unresponsive on the morning Saturday, January 19 in the 100 block of Perryman Street.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the St. Clair County Coroner determined Jackson had a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit.

Jackson, a native of O’Fallon, Missouri, died just days before his 20th birthday. He played volleyball at Fort Zumwalt West High School and was recruited to join the men’s team at McKendree.

Jackson majored in accounting and had hopes of working for a small firm after graduating.