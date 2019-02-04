Barnes-Jewish Hospital stresses importance of AED education

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - -February is heart American Heart Month, and heart disease is the #1 killer in the United States. Studies show heart attacks occur in the US every 40-seconds.

Washington University and Barnes Jewish partner together to raise awareness of the need for AEDs, and also educate the community on the impact they could make on someone`s life. ADE stands for Automated External Defibrillator which is a portable device that could help save a life in the event of a heart attack.

Cardiac Surgeon Dr. Mark Moon at Barnes/Jewish Hospital and Kristin Seymour a Clinical Nurse Specializing in Heart and Vascular care joined FOX 2 in the Morning to discuss how doctors are getting people a better handle on their heart health by providing lifesaving AEDs to organizations in need.

