Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Former St. Louisan and noted entrepreneur Clifton Taulbert visited Lindenwood University to spread his positive message and kick off Black History Month activities on campus.

Taulbert is the president and CEO of Roots Java Coffee, the only wholly-owned African-American coffee bean company in the country. He shared with students his story of facing discrimination in childhood and as an adult, and how he was inspired by Nelson Mandela.