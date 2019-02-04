Contact 2: St. Louis contractor responds to charges of deceptive business practices

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Catching up with contractor Carl Leavy proved easier for us than some of his former customers.

Bryant Cantrell is one of those customers. The Florissant home he used to live in is the setting for one chapter in an anthology of issues involving Leavy.

“He saw a roofing company out there giving me a bid on a new roof. He came over and said he could help me out and do it for a lot cheaper than they could,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell says he felt comfortable doing business with Leavy, especially considering he was his neighbor’s son.

“He had me sign that check over to him so he could purchase the materials,” Cantrell said. “He said that he would have construction dumpster and materials there in my driveway the next day. Of course, that never ever happened.”

Cantrell lives in Arizona now but what happened in Missouri still bothers him nearly three years later.

“Just a long, long chain of excuses. Eventually, it became pretty clear I was being taken,” he said.

Charging documents allege Leavy acted similarly with other customers. In December 2018, he was charged in St. Louis County with five felony counts of deceptive business practice. Six months earlier, we reported on a warning the Better Business Bureau issued on Leavy and his business, “Home M.D.”

“‘F rating’ with our organization and the interesting thing about this business and its owner, Carl ‘CJ’ Leavy Jr., had previously been barred by the state of Missouri. They got a permanent injunction against him in 2004. In 2013, he was found in contempt of that,” said Better Business Bureau investigator Don O’Brien.

Leavy told the BBB he repaid every penny of the restitution ordered in that case. We asked him how he planned to handle the current charges the day he was arraigned in St. Louis County.

“They’re unfactual [sic],” Leavy said of the accusations. “I have my documentation and my stuff and I’m sure the judge will see it.”

Leavy was asked about accusations from other individuals.

“They’re not on here,” he said. “I have no comment.”

Will Leavy pay back the people who claim he owes them money?

“Of course I would,” he said. “When I heard these (charges) I was surprised. I’ve communicated with some of them, so yeah, of course I would do what I can.”

Cantrell said he isn’t buying it.

“He really roughed up my finances for a long time but it also took a toll on my trust in other people,” Cantrell said.

Leavy is scheduled back in court later this month. If convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of 26 years in prison and fines of up to $50,000.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 will continue to follow this case.