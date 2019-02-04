Crest Bowl worker accused of swindling thousands from employer

CLAYTON, Mo. – A Florissant man is accused of stealing more than $40,000 from the bowling alley where he worked.

According to Officer Dustin Chandler, a spokesman for the Florissant Police Department, the owner of Crest Bowl suspected one of his employees, identified as Herbert Meyer, had been stealing from his business over the last several months.

Police learned Meyer would accept cash payment from customers and then press the button for a “free game,” thus resetting the total owed to zero. Meyer would take that cash and place it in a separate drawer which he would retrieve later.

Chandler said Meyer confessed to running this scheme over an 18-month period and estimated he’d stolen approximately $45,000.

The owners of Crest Bowl determined Meyer stole $43,615.04 between November 2017 and October 2018.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Meyer with felony stealing – $25,000 or more. His bond was set at $15,000. Meyer is due back in court on February 11.