‘Dog mask’ helps save Cahokia dog’s life after being found during fire

CAHOKIA, Ill. – Firefighters rescued a family’s pet from fire Sunday afternoon. The Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a garage fire at around 3:45pm. They found the garage fully engulfed in flames.

The smoke and flames extended to a nearby home. The people inside were able to escape. But, the homeowner told firefighters that their family pet dog was still inside.

Firefighter Jakob Powell discovered the dog under a couch during a search of the home. The dog received oxygen through a special “dog mask” that firefighters carry with them on trucks. The pet is expected to make a full recovery.