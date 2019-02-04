Donate your gently-used bags to St. Louis Crisis Nursery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Communication Director at St. Louis Crisis Nursery Jane Beckman came to the studio to promote their "Eat. Shop. Love." event on Thursday.

Throughout the free event, attendees can bring their gently-used bags and purses filled with lotions, toiletries, gift cards and gently-used accessories to enter for a chance to win a new Coach purse. There will also be music, appetizers, shopping specials, and a silent auction.

Eat. Shop. Love.

Thursday February 7 from 5:00 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.

Plaza Frontenac 1701 S Lindbergh Blvd, St. Louis in the North Court

www.CrisisNurseryKids.org

24 Hour Helpline (314)-768-3201