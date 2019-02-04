Elderly woman in critical condition after being beaten by her son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. - A 52-year-old East St. Louis man is accused of beating his own mother, nearly killing her, and then taking her car to go to a casino.

Frederick McIntosh, said his sister, 75-year-old Opal Glasper, was in the intensive care unit at a St. Louis hospital suffering from severe facial injuries and a crushed lung.

Her son had a life-long history of mental illness, McIntosh said.

Mcintosh found his sister around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at her home on Bougainville near Highway 157 in East St. Louis. Her car was gone.

McIntosh called 911. After paramedics rushed his sister to a hospital, he checked the Lumiere Casino in St. Louis for her car and spotted it on the parking lot.

Glasper’s son liked to hang out there, McIntosh said.

Police took the son into custody at the casino.

His sister had continued to take of her son all of these years in the home he grew up in, McIntosh said. Though relatives feared the son’s mental illness might be too much for her to handle, they never dreamed of a scene like that one McIntosh discovered last night.

It was “Charles Manson-like,” he said.

The son may have used a portable radiator-type heater in the beating, police said. It was not clear whether he’d face criminal charges.