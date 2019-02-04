Elderly woman in critical condition after being stabbed inside her home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - An elderly woman is in critical condition after being allegedly stabbed multiple times by her son in her East St. Louis home.

Police were called to the home at 2 Bougainville Drive near Highway 157 around 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

Upon arrival, they found the 75- year-old woman covered in blood.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

FOX 2 is told her son has very severe mental health issues and was found a few hours later at the Lumiere Casino where he was arrested.

Police have not released any additional information.

This is a developing investigation. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.