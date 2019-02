Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - It has been a gut-wrenching two years for the family of Officer Blake Snyder.

And this week, the pain is amplified as the man who murdered the officer, husband and father stands trial.

But the officer’s family has found strength to get them through this difficult time.

Fox 2’s Jasmine Huda spoke with the fallen hero’s mother about her son’s service and the group that has given her unconditional support.

38.642552 -90.323726