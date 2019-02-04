× Fallen Navy Seal to be laid to rest Tuesday

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The funeral for a Navy Seal from St. Louis killed in Syria will be laid to rest this week.

Scott Wirtz was one of four Americans killed in a suicide bombing last month.

His remains were returned home to St. Louis last Saturday.

Visitation is from 12 pm to 8 pm Tuesday at the Ortmann Funeral Home in Creve Coeur. There will be a funeral mass at 11 am Wednesday morning at the Cathedral Basilica. Wirtz will be buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, a reception at his high school alma mater De Smet Jesuit will follow.