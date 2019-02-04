Family and friends hold a vigil for an innocent bystanders shot and killed outside of a bowling alley

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Friends and family of Demetrius Stewart gathered Monday night at Hyde Park honoring the 45-year-old with a candlelight vigil.

The husband, father of two and associate pastor was an innocent bystander when he was shot and killed while sitting in a car outside of Tropicana Lanes in Richmond Heights, Friday night.

Police said that a fight inside of the bowling alley between 24-year-old Dante Lorenzo McGary and another person spilled out into the parking lot. That's when they said, McGary went to his car and got his gun.

Authorities said he started shooting toward people and saw the man he thought he was fighting with, sitting in a vehicle. Police said McGary went up to him and shot him twice.

Stewart died from his injuries.

Among the family and friends gathered for the vigil were some notable elected officials, along with some St. Louis City police officers huddling together to remember Stewart's life.

"When we look at a case like this, we have to look at how we got here,” said St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney, Wesley Bell as he spoke to the crowd.

While the crowd gathered to celebrate Stewart’s life, many of them called for an end to gun violence.

“I don’t know about you, but we need to do something different, we need to pray for our city, pray for our country,” said one female speaker who knew Stewart well.

Darrell Shiner said that his older brother was his role model and followed in his footsteps with everything he did in his life.

“I just couldn’t believe that this would happen to somebody who was so genuine and just loved everybody," said Shiner who is two years younger than Stewart, "he would be the last person for something like this to happen to.”

The family has also established a memorial and scholarship fundraising efforts in Stewart’s name.

You can donate to a GoFundMe effort here for Stewart’s wife and children.