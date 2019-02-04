× Legendary rock band Sammy Hagar & The Circle coming to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – Sammy Hagar & The Circle announced their Space Between North American tour today, which will stop in St. Louis this May.

The band includes Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees Sammy Hagar, Michael Anthony, Jason Bonham, and Vic Johnson. They will be playing at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights on Saturday May 18 where they will be joined by rock legend Vince Neil.

Pre-sale for tickets opens Wednesday February 6 at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales open on the 8 at 10 a.m. All ticket purchases include a CD copy of the album “Space Between” as well as a digital copy for download.

Lawn tickets at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre start at $19.95 the first week of sales.

The tour kicks off in Reno Nevada on April 19 and extends until June 7 in Tinley Park Illinois.

“Space Between” can be pre-ordered now, and it will be release on May 10. The band’s first single “Trust Fund Baby” is available for immediate download upon purchase.