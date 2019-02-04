× Louisans police officer from Collinsville killed in traffic accident

BATON ROUGE, LA – A Collinsville native and Baton Rouge police officer has died after his motorcycle hit a pick-up truck that pulled in front of him during a funeral escort last Friday. 31-year-old Corporal Shane Totty had just transferred to the traffic division after recovering from a gunshot wound he received in a shooting last year.

Totty leaves behind a wife and daughter and several family members in Illinois.

A donation drive is underway in Louisiana to help his family.