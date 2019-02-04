× Missouri lawmakers advance bill to limit open-records law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ Missouri’s state House is advancing a proposal that one critic says would gut the state’s open-records law.

House members on Monday gave initial approval to legislation that would close public officials’ records that include “advice, opinions or recommendations” related to public work.

O’Fallon Republican Rep. Nick Schroer says the purpose of his amendment is to protect constituents’ private information and results of constituent surveys.

But Kansas City Democratic Rep. Jon Carpenter says the proposal goes too far and would mean almost no records would be available for public review.

Schroer says that wasn’t his intent. He says he’s open to working on the language.

The legislation needs another House vote of approval to move to the Senate. The underlying bill would cap political donations to local candidates at $2,000.