ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A cold front is moving across the region, meaning falling temperatures and gusty northwesterly winds Monday afternoon and evening. Spot showers will also be around this afternoon as the front moves through. Overnight, much colder with lows falling to the upper 20°s.

Tuesday will be cooler with highs only in the low 40°s. Mostly cloudy and maybe a spot sprinkle for the afternoon. Multiple rounds of rain will move through Tuesday night through Thursday.

