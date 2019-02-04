× New online option for St. Louis City residents to declare personal property

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — People living in the city of St. Louis now have a new modern option to declare their personal property and primary vehicles. Each January the city asks people to update their declaration so they can determine how much they owe in personal property taxes. A new system by the Assessor’s Office will now allow residents to fill out an online form.

Don’t want to use the new internet-based system? The city is also accepting declarations in person or through the mail.

A 2016 bond issue raised $2.5 million to replace the 35-year-old system the Assessor’s Office was using. The new system should be more efficient, and accurate. It will also be offering a new digital parcel mapping system.

More information: www.stlouis-mo.gov/declare