Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – We've got Bella at the station as our pet of the week! Bella is a 2 and a half-year-old terrier mix who is very curious, but very loving. She loves tennis, and she knows basic commands.

Bella would be happy in any house, as long as there are no cats there.

You can visit Bella at the MEHS at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.