Priest accused of peeping into woman's Richmond Heights home

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A St. Louis area priest has been arrested after peeping into windows of a home Friday night. The Richmond Heights Police Department’s Facebook post says that they found Michael McCusker, 36, hiding in the bushes near a home in the 9000 block of Greenridge at around 10pm. Police say the victim is a 38-year-old Richmond Heights woman.

Police say McCusker is a priest and teacher at St. Louis Priory School, where he also resides. He is facing charges for stalking and resisting arrest and was held on a $500 bond.