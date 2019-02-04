St. Louis chosen as location for 2019 Great North American Oktoberfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS –Executive Director of the North American Society of German Culture and Heritage Jared Opsal joined us in the studio to promote the first Great North American Oktoberfest. St. Louis has been chosen as the 2019 location for this "volkfest" which is set to be held in the newly renovated Solider's Memorial Park downtown.

The event will be family friendly and include carnival rides, traditional biergartens, German food, and Bavarian music.

Great North American Oktoberfest

October 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.,

October 5 from 12:00 p.m. to 10 p.m.,&

October 6 from 11:00 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Soldiers Memorial Park in Downtown St. Louis

www.americanoktoberfest.com