‘Young and the Restless’ star Kristoff St. John found dead in home

LOS ANGELES, Ca. – Kristoff St. John, a star of ‘The Young and the Restless,’ was found dead on Sunday, according to TMZ. A friend went to check on him at his San Fernando Valley home and found his body. There appears to be no signs of foul play in his death.

St. John was known for playing Neil Winters on ‘The Young and the Restless’ since 1991. The role earned him nine Daytime Emmy Award nominations. He also received 10 NAACP Image awards.