Tim’s Travels: Strip down for the annual Cupid’s Undie Run in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Most people get dressed for work. But Tim Ezell is not most people.

He was live at Ballpark Village Modany where he is underdressed to take the streets of St. Louis to raise awareness of Neurofibromatosis.

St. Louis will strip down to their skivvies and join more than 14,000 scantily clad do-gooders across the United States to raise awareness of Neurofibromatosis through Cupid`s Undie Run.

If underwear is too much, runners can dress in an array of costumes to celebrate their fundraising efforts at Ballpark Village on Saturday, Feb 9.