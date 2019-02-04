Unidentified man robs woman at gunpoint

ST. LOUIS – An unidentified man robbed a 18-year-old woman on the 4100 block of Botanical Avenue on Friday.

Officers reported to the scene where the victim said the man approached her window after she parked her car and held her at gunpoint. She gave her purse to the man before he fled in a silver sedan. She was left physically unharmed.

The suspect has been described as a black male, 5’7″ with a slim build, short chin-strap beard, and wearing a beanie and all dark clothing.

The investigation is ongoing.