Vigil announced to celebrate life of slain associate pastor

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – Demetrius Stewart was shot and killed Friday night in a sad case of mistaken identity at the Tropicana Lanes in Richmond Heights.

Stewart was with his wife and three of his Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity brothers and their wives for a couples’ night out.

Marcus Creighton had been a friend of Stewart’s for more than 20 years.

“He was in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Creighton said. “He was in his car about to leave to go home.”

The couples had dinner and went bowling. They were leaving when they heard shots. A group of people had an argument in another part of the bowling alley.

“They took their argument from inside, outside; then shots rang out,” Creighton said.

Dante Lorenzo McGary, 24, shot Stewart thinking he was someone else.

Stewart, who was an assistant pastor at Westside Missionary Baptist Church, was sitting in his car with his wife at the time of the shooting. He was later pronounced dead at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. He was 45.

Stewart leaves behind his wife, a son headed to college in the fall, and a daughter.

“He was humorous, funny, loved community, he loved his family, and he loved his church,” Creighton said.

Creighton said Stewart touched lives all around the country. He said the love and support is pouring in but his wife is still unable to speak publicly about the tragedy.

Creighton called it another example of gun violence.

“Ninety-nine percent of it is senseless. Random. Ridiculous. Who goes to a bowling alley with a gun? Only someone looking for trouble,” he said.

There’s a vigil set for 7 p.m. at Hyde Park.

The family has also established memorial and scholarship fundraising efforts in Stewart’s name.

You can donate to a GoFundMe effort here for Stewart’s wife and children.

US Bank: Demetrius Stewart Memorial Fund

Zell: dstumemorial fund@gmail.com

CashApp: $dstumemorialfund

For any that insist on tax-deductible donations send to:

Epsilon Lambda Charitable Foundation (Demetrius l. Stewart)

CashApp: $elcf

PayPal: elcharitablefoundation@gmail.com