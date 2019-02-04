Widow takes the stand in Officer Blake Snyder murder trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Opening statements were made Monday morning in the trial of a man accused of murdering St. Louis County police Officer Blake Snyder.

Interest in the case was so high that the courtroom filled immediately and the overflow room was at capacity soon thereafter. Several county officers were in attendance.

The trial began just after 9 a.m. with the prosecutors and defense opening statements to a jury of six men and six women.

The defendant, Trenton Forster, appeared in court in a shirt and tie, clean shaven with shorter hair.

During opening statements, Forster hunched over on the table in front of him with his head in his arms or sat back in his chair.

Both the defense and prosecution agree that Forster did shoot and kill Officer Snyder. They also agree on Forster’s drug use and his alarming behavior in obtaining guns.

However, the defense does not believe the jury should convict Forster of first-degree murder. Public defender Stephen Reynolds asked the jury to convict his client of second-degree murder. Reynolds pointed to mental health issues, adding that Forster’s suffering from bipolar disorder drove him to commit the heinous crime.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Forster could be sentenced to life imprisonment without parole. Should the jury convict Forster of second-degree murder, he'd face a maximum prison sentence of 30 years with the possibility of parole.

Following opening statements, Elizabeth Snyder, Officer Snyder’s widow, was the first person called to the stand. She spoke briefly about her marriage and detailed how she had found out what happened to her husband that morning.

Elizabeth Snyder sat on the stand for less than five minutes.